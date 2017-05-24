Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid confirm death of terror victim Olivia Campbell The pair had spoken to Olivia's mum Charlotte Campbell on GMB just 24 hours earlier

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan struggled to control their emotions on Wednesday as they confirmed the sad news that Olivia Campbell, 15, was one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. It came just 24 hours after the Good Morning Britain hosts had had an emotional on-air phone call with Olivia's distraught mother, Charlotte Campbell, who was desperately waiting to hear from her missing daughter. Piers read out a statement from Olivia’s mother confirming her passing, his voice wavering as he did so.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sadly confirmed Olivia Campbell's death on Wednesday

"This is very sad. We were all yesterday incredibly moved by Charlotte Campbell, the mum who couldn't find her little girl, 15. All day we were hoping and praying that she might turn up. Charlotte put a message out today… 'RIP my beautiful princess Olivia, gone far too soon. Never will you be forgotten. I love you.' It's incredibly sad."

Susanna continued: "Many of you got in touch yesterday to ask for an update about Olivia, and we really hoped to bring you good news. But unfortunately Charlotte has confirmed that she was killed in the Manchester Arena attack. All our thought and prayers are with you, Charlotte, today."

The pair were visibly moved after speaking to mum Charlotte the previous day

Mum-of-three Susanna had been moved to tears during Tuesday's GMB after speaking to Olivia's mother. Charlotte had told the presenters that she hadn't heard from her teenage daughter since the attack and was frantically trying to discover her whereabouts. "I've called all the places. I've called the police. They said there's no news and I've just got to wait," she said through her tears. "I'm waiting at home in case she turns up here… She was there with her best friend from school, he's been found, he's in hospital. I'm not sure what condition he's in. If anybody sees Olivia, lend her a phone. She knows my number."