Rochelle Humes to takeover ITV's Lorraine - find out more! Rochelle Humes will takeover ITV's Lorraine for just one week in June

ITV have announced that Rochelle Humes will guest host the popular chat show Lorraine during the May half term holiday, from Tuesday 30 May to Friday 2 June, while Lorraine Kelly is on leave. It will be the former Saturdays band mate first time presenting the daytime show, and has had plenty of experience presenting shows including This Morning and Ninja Warrior UK.

READ: Rochelle Humes shares sweet collage to celebrate baby Valentina's first four weeks

Speaking about presenting the show, Rochelle said: "I am so excited to be covering for Lorraine while she is off on holiday, Lorraine is one of my favourite shows and it's a real honour that I have been asked to look after things for a week, I can't wait to get started!" During her time on the show, Rochelle will chat with guests including Zec Efron, Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox, singer Beth Ditto as well as Bridget Jones author, Helen Fielding.

The mum-of-two will have a busy week balancing work and her family after giving birth to her second daughter, Valentina, back in March. The star has shared snaps of her baby girl since welcoming her with her husband, Marvin Humes. In a recent post, Rochelle's eldest daughter, Alaia-Mai, can be seen helping out by pushing her little sister's pram, and Rochelle wrote: "Big sister duties."

READ: Rochelle Humes celebrates her birthday and gets the sweetest tribute from husband Marvin

Marvin has previously opened up about how much Alaia-Mai wanted a little sister, telling The Mirror: "Our little girl is so desperate to have a sister I warned her, 'What happens if you have a baby brother?' She replied, 'We'll just send it back.' I'm trying to tell her it doesn't work like that" He added that his eldest daughter was friends with Simon Cowell's son, Eric. He said: "They're little friends and they had a play date before and they hung out at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. They played together in the little area."