Cher is heartbroken following the death of her former husband Gregg Allman The star paid tribute to the legendary singer on social media

Pop legend Cher has taken to social media to pay tribute to her former husband Gregg Allman, who died on Saturday. Gregg was a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band and saw huge success in the late 60s and 70s with hits such as Jessica and Midnight Rider. He was married to Cher between 1975 and 1979 and the pair had one child together, Elijah Blue Allman, age 40. Gregg sadly passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia, after being diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and undergoing a liver transplant in 2010.

Cher posted an emotional message on her twitter page to her former husband, which read: “I’ve tried… words are impossible Gui Gui. Forever, Chooch,” beside a broken heart and kiss emoji. The star also shared an old photograph of the pair embracing with the words: “Never forget… gui (heart emoji) chooch.” Cher’s fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: “So sorry, my condolences @cher and to Elijah Blue. Hold on to the good memories!” Another follower said: “I’m so sort, Cher. I think you saved Gregg’s life back in the late 1970s – if not for you, he would have been gone over 35 years ago. RIP.” A third fan said: “I always loved you two together, you both were just so damn beautiful together and Elijah is the best of both of you. Sending much love to you.”

Gregg’s official website posted the following announcement: “It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Greg leaves behind his wife Shannon Allman, five children and three grandchildren. As the statement says, Gregg faced hard times in his life. In 1971, his bandmate Duane was killed in a motorbike accident aged just 24 and the following year another bandmate, Berry also died in a road accident. Gregg battled drug addiction in the late seventies but went on to find therapy in his music.