Phillip Schofield in a 'wizardy mood' on holiday with wife Steph and their daughters The This Morning host has shared photos from his family break in the States

Phillip Schofield is making the most of a well-deserved break from his presenting duties on This Morning. The 55-year-old TV star is currently enjoying a holiday in the States with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly, and has been keeping fans updated with photos from the fun-filled vacation. The family have already headed to Universal Studios and Disneyland, with Phillip sharing selfies from both theme parks with his 1.2million Instagram followers.

One sees the quartet stood in front of Disney's famous Sleeping Beauty castle, which Phillip captioned: "Getting out essential fix of Walt @disneyland." Another shows them all posing together by Harry Potter's Hogwarts. "The Schofe's in a very wizardy mood and having an amazing day," he wrote.

Prior to their theme park adventures, the family headed out for a shopping excursion on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Phillip and his girls browsed luxury stores including Jimmy Choo and Yves Saint Laurent on Thursday, before heading for lunch at hot spot The Ivy on Robertson Blvd. Phillip shared a photo with fans showing him posing against the famous Paul Smith pink wall, and also a sweet snapshot showing him and wife of 24 years Stephanie cuddled up together in front of a beautiful floral backdrop.

Phillip's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has also been keeping fans updated with her half-term holiday activities. She took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo taken in the middle of a chess game against her oldest son Harry. "When you're being thrashed by your eight year old!" she captioned the picture.