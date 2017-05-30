Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay confirmed to join Ariana Grande's Manchester terror attack tribute concert Ariana Grande announced the concert on her Twitter account

It has been confirmed that Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and more will join Ariana Grande's tribute concert, titled 'One Love Manchester' for the Manchester terror attack victims on Sunday. The 23-year-old singer will return to Manchester to perform at the Old Trafford cricket ground on 4 June. Other performers confirmed to be joining the star are Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Pharrell, with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Speaking about the concert in a statement posted on Instagram, Ariana said: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans. I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families." The tickets will go on sale on the Ticket Master website on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Speaking about the concert, Greater Manchester police chief constable Ian Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester: "When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel. It's fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable."

Ariana will return to Manchester for the concert

The Manchester terror attack took place shortly after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on 22 May. 22 people were killed and 59 were injured when a suicide bomber donated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester arena as people began to leave the concert. At the time, Ariana tweeted: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." So far 16 people have been arrested in connection to the horrific crime.