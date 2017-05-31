Angelina Jolie says that her late mother would have 'thrived' at being a grandmother Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007, after a battle with ovarian cancer

Angelina Jolie knows that her mother Marcheline Bertrand would have had a wonderful relationship with her and Brad Pitt's children Maddox,15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. "She would have thrived as a grandmother," the mother-of-six shared with good friend Marianne Pearl for Elle France. "I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that."

Angelina says that her mother (left) would have thrived as a grandmother Photo: Lucy Nicholson

Angelina's mother passed away in 2007, after a battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 56. The A Mighty Heart actress continued in the interview that took place in April, "I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her." Since she and her brother James Haven lost their mum, the 41-year-old also admitted that she communicates with her. "I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

The humanitarian looks to her mum for advice, but as a mum she shared that having an open ear is key. "But really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen," she said. "It's perhaps the most important thing any parent can do. They are resilient children but they are children, and as much as they need help to understand the hard truths in life, they also need what we all need -- protection and love."

The actress shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy/Gety Images

Angelina is also honouring her mother as the face of Guerlain, a brand reminiscent with her childhood. "My mother was a very natural woman. She never spoiled herself, never wore make-up, and wore modest jewellery, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady," she told HOLA! USA. "One of those special items – and I remember it because it seemed so elegant – was her Guerlain powder (Ladies in All Climates). I think it speaks of all women having those few special things that make them feel feminine. And so when I was a little girl, I would associate Guerlain with that."