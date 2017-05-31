Britain's Got Talent finale rescheduled in honour of Ariana Grande benefit concert Britain's Got Talent will now air on Saturday instead

ITV has announced that the Bridget's Got Talent finale and the British Soap Awards have been rescheduled because of the Ariana Grande benefit concert in honour of the Manchester attack victims on Sunday. The concert, which will include performances from Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, will air on BBC at 6pm, and ITV confirmed that they had "no desire" to distract from the tribute show.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund. ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night." Britain's Got Talent will now take place live on Saturday 3 June at 7.30pm, while the British Soap Awards is now due to air on Tuesday 6 June.

Fans were quick to praise the decision, with one writing: "Good on @ITV for moving Britain's Got Talent, one of the most watched shows of the year, to Saturday to make way for Ariana Grande concert," while another added: "Such a huge move logistically and technically - so glad they stepped-up and decided to do it."

The Ariana Grande concert is in honour of the 22 people who were killed and 59 injured by a suicide bomber at Manchester Arena on 22 May. Ariana released a statement which read: "I'll be returning to the incredible brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."