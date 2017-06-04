Duncan Bannatyne marries Nigora Whitehorn in Portugal beach ceremony – see the photos! The Dragon’s Den star tied the knot for the third time on Saturday

Duncan Bannatyne has married his fiancée Nigora Whitehorn in a romantic beach ceremony in Portugal. The Dragon’s Den star, 68, wed Nigora, 36, on Saturday with close friends and family present, and guests took to their Twitter pages after the special day to share photos of the bride and groom. In the pictures, Uzkbek-born Nigora looked stunning floor-length white dress with intricate floral detail, while Duncan wore his national Scottish dress of a kilt with red bow tie. In one photograph, guests can be seen enjoying a sit down meal at the wedding reception venue, located in an idyllic spot beside the sea.

Welcome the new Mr & Mrs Bannatyne #bannatyneswedding pic.twitter.com/UxsqAfgRc0 — Scott Janaway (@scottjanaway) June 3, 2017

Father-of-six Duncan first started dating Nigora in 2015 after meeting at a Harley Street dentist office where the bride worked as a receptionist. The twice-married millionaire revealed it was love at first sight. He previously said: "I spotted her while getting some crowns done. Just as I was building up the courage to speak to her, the buzzer went for my appointment. When I went home I couldn't stop thinking about her, I felt obsessed! I felt in love with her."

READ: Duncan Bannatyne's fiancée Nigora Whitehorn celebrates hen party in style: see pictures

The gorgeous bride @wnigora @duncan.bannatyne #bannatynewedding #nigorawhitehorn #duncanbannatyne A post shared by Camilla Crown Designs (@camilla_crown_designs) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Duncan and Nigora got engaged on a romantic holiday in Monte Carlo last year, where the business tycoon popped the question with an amazing £40,000 diamond ring. The 68-year-old announced the news with a short Twitter post, writing: "It is true @wnigora_nigora & I are now officially engaged." Nigora also took to Twitter to thanks fans for all of their well-wishes following the good news.

Fantastic wedding on the beach with @DuncanBannatyne pic.twitter.com/hmAU8EaPvQ — Andy Reid (@andyreid2506) June 3, 2017

Nigora recently posted a photo from her hen party on social media. The bride partied with a group of friends in Monaco, which included a Gatsby-themed party. Dressed in a stunning off-white number, she looked excited as she enjoyed her break away. Another picture showed Nigora in a white swimming outfit with the word 'Bride' emblazoned across it. In the caption, she wrote: "Kissing the single life goodbye #besthenpartyever #missingyoualready #myloves #thankyou for the best weekend ever! Something to remember."