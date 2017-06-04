Ariana Grande performs with boyfriend Mac Miller at One Love Manchester Concert The Side to Side singer had the support of her boyfriend following the Manchester Arena attack

Ariana Grande surprised fans by inviting her boyfriend Mac Miller on stage for a duet at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday evening. The One Last Time singer had just finished an emotional performance with the Parrs Wood High School Choir when she introduced Mac, who she has been dating since August 2016, to perform two songs together.

"This concert's about love, right?" she asked the crowd, before Mac walked on to the stage to screams from the crowd of 50,000 fans. Ariana appeared happy to have been joined by her boyfriend at the event, which is raising funds for the We Love Manchester emergency fund and being hosted in memory of those affected by the Manchester Arena attack following her concert on 22 May.

Ariana Grande performed with her boyfriend Mac Miller

Mac has been a huge support to Ariana in wake of the incident, and was pictured meeting the singer and her mother Joan from their private jet when they returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, the following day. The rapper had previously cancelled his scheduled performances at two music festivals in Washington D.C and Minnesota following the attack, and has been inseparable from Ariana in the two weeks since the attack.

Ariana collaborated with several of the musicians she invited to perform in the One Love Manchester show including Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas, with whom she sang Where is the Love? Since returning to the UK on Friday, Ariana has spent time visiting some of her fans who were injured in the attack, as well as ensuring Sunday's star-studded show is a fitting and poignant tribute to the 22 fans who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack, along with those affected by the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday night.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have been dating since August 2016

Following Saturday's incident, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun posted a statement to his Twitter page. He said: "Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly." He continued: "All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show."