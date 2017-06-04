Ariana Grande and Kylie lead celebrity tributes to victims of London Bridge terror attack The singers have posted messages of support on their social media pages

Celebrities took to their Twitter pages on Sunday morning to send messages of support to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, which claimed seven lives and left 48 injured on Saturday night. Leading the tributes were stars Ariana Grande and Kylie as the world struggled to come to terms with another violent and heartless attack. On Saturday at 10.08pm, three attackers drove a white van into a crowd of people on a pavement at London Bridge, before going on a stabbing rampage in nearby streets. The attack lasted eight minutes, with police responding quickly and shooting all three perpetrators dead.

Three attackers were shot dead after killing seven people in London Bridge on Saturday

Singer Ariana Grande took to her Twitter page this morning to show her support for those involved in the London attack. She simply wrote: “Praying for London.” Just 12 days ago 22 people were killed and over 100 injured at a terrorist attack at Ariana’s concert in Manchester Arena. This evening, the singer is set to perform at her One Love Manchester charity concert in aid of the attack victims, along with acts Coldplay, Katy Perry and Take That.

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017

Also showing their support was singer Kylie, who posted a short but emotional message. Writing with emoji symbols, she said: “(heart emoji) 4 London”. In place of the first ‘o’ in London was a broken heart picture. Simon Cowell posted on his Twitter, saying: “Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people.” One Direction singer Niall Horan wrote: “Thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack.”

There were further tributes from Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Khloe Kardashian, Davina McCall, Tom Daley and the Loose Women team. Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead said: “Can’t believe this has happened again… Horrific. Please can everyone make sure you’re safe. Thinking of all those affected.” One Show host Alex Jones simply posted a broken heart emoji with the words “London Bridge”. Across social media the hashtag #PrayForLondon has become a symbol of support for the tragic attack.