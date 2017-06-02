eBay ticket touts criticised for selling Ariana Grande charity tickets eBay have confirmed they will remove any listings for One Love Manchester tickets

According to reports, over 10,000 ticket touts attempted to obtain tickets for the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, which aims to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack and their families. Several tickets for the concert have appeared on eBay, with some of them starting the bid at hundreds of pounds, despite tickets costing just £40 each.

READ: Ariana Grande arrives in UK for Manchester tribute concert

However, the auction site was quick to remove the listings, and tweeted that any ticket sales would be taken down immediately. They wrote: "Please do not attempt to sell #OneLoveManchester tickets on our site. We are actively removing all listings & restricting sellers who try to. This is completely against eBay rules. We are immediately removing all listings which attempt to profit unfairly from what happened."

Ariana will perform at the concert on Sunday

A spokesperson added: "All tickets for the One Love Manchester event will most certainly be removed by the team who are doing manual sweeps to pick up any that slip through. We also aren't allowing the sale of any item which profits in any way from the tragedy in Manchester. All of these items are being removed if they appear, and the sellers' accounts will be restricted." Speaking about the ticket touts, a spokesperson for ticket master said: "Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made… [we are] doing everything we can – including extending today's deadline – to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets." Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus are among the performers who have confirmed that they will perform at the tribute concert along with Ariana Grande.

Great to see @eBay is stepping in to stop people selling on One Love Manchester tickets - those trying to sell should be ashamed — Sam Jones (@SamJonesJourno) June 1, 2017

READ: Wendy Williams broke down while paying tribute to a Manchester victim who saved for 2 years for his trip to see her

Speaking about the concert in a statement, Ariana wrote: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me… I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families."