Internet goes into meltdown over Oasis reunion reports Fans were excited that Oasis might have reunited

Fans got their hopes up about a possible Oasis reunion after a member of the Black Eyed Peas tweeted that the band would be performing at Ariana Grande's benefit concert, which is taking place on Sunday. The band member, Taboo, tagged Oasis' official Twitter account along with several other performers, fuelling rumours that the group were reforming at the concert, which is in honour of the victims of the Manchester terror attacks.

The band split after a fall out between Liam and Noel

One fan wrote: "If Oasis are playing at One Love Manchester I'm selling my family to go," while another person added: "If Oasis even reunite for just that charity gig that would be a class act from them." However, Taboo was quick to mend his mistake, tweeting: "Sorry for the confusion folks this the right post," before tagging Ariana, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Miley Cyrus. He then added: "My bad folks on original post - human error."

One of Oasis' songs, Don't Look Back in Anger, was spontaneously sang by crowds at a vigil for the Manchester terror attack victims following a minute's silence in St. Ann's Square. Former band member Noel Gallagher opened up about the terror attack to Radio X. "I've got a teenage daughter, and you know, she may well have been there," he said. "But bar a couple of friends of friends who were in hospital and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn’t get involved in it or weren’t caught up in it. But you know, I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal."

Oasis split back in 2009 after a fall out between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. However, Liam recently hinted that the pair might have mended their relationship after tweeting Noel a happy birthday, writing: "Happy 50th rkid, stay young LG x." He also confirmed that he had spoken to Liam at a football match, telling Rolling Stone magazine: "I saw Liam at a Man City game recently and we were all right. Bless him, he's going through a bit of a tough time - you live by the sword, you get divorced by the sword."