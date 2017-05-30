Eminem takes to Twitter to help raise nearly £2million for Manchester attack victims The US rapper encouraged fans to donate money to families of the terror attack on social media

Eminem has been doing his bit to help victims and their families following the Manchester terror attack last Monday. The singer took to Twitter to encourage fans to donate money to Manchester Evening New’s JustGiving page to raise money for the British Red Cross, which has since reached £1,889,899. Writing besides the link to the website, he asked: "Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk," which has been shared over 8,000 times.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hardy launched his own JustGiving page, also to collect funds for the British Red Cross, which has already exceeded it’s £15,000 target, seeing over £35,000 raised so far.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Just Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay are among the singers who will join Ariana Grade on stage at a tribute concert, ‘One Love Manchester,’ for the victims. The 23-year-old singer will return to the city on Sunday 4 June to perform at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Other performers confirmed to be joining the star are Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Pharrell. All proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

The Manchester terror attack took place shortly after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on 22 May. 22 people were killed and 59 were injured when a suicide bomber donated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester arena as people began to leave the concert. At the time, Ariana tweeted: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." So far 16 people have been arrested in connection to the horrific crime.