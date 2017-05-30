Ariana Grande's mum Joan speaks out about Manchester terror attack Joan Grande posted a touching statement on Twitter

Ariana Grande's mother Joan has reached out to the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Releasing a statement on Twitter about the devastating incident, which saw 22 people killed and another 59 injured, she wrote: "This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow. I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds."

READ: Ariana Grande's brother speaks out on Manchester terror attack

Joan posted a statement about the attack

She continued: "I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay."

READ: Manchester attack survivor tweets about recovery and meeting the Queen

Ariana recently released her own statement, confirming that she would return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert for the victims of the attack. She wrote: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families." She added: "We will continue in honour of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life." According to TMZ, the star is planning to return to Manchester for the concert in early June, and has reached out to her fellow popstars to join her.