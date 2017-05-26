Dad-of-three pens moving open letter to Ariana Grande The viral post has been liked 40,000 times

Following Monday's horrific terror attack in Manchester, a father-of-three from Georgia has penned a touching open letter to Ariana Grande, urging her not to blame herself for the atrocity. The letter, which was posted on Twitter, has since gone viral, racking up 20,000 retweets and 41,000 likes. Patrick Millsaps begins his letter by identifying himself as a father of three girls, aged 13, 12 and 12 – "so, you have been a part of our family for years," he explains.

Dad-of-three Patrick Millsaps has penned an open letter to Ariana Grande

Patrick then offers three pieces of advice for Ariana. "You don't have a dadgun thing to apologise for," he tells her. "If the night before your concert, a tornado had hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to go to your concert, would you feel the need to apologise? You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel."

He then tells the star to take some time off, advising her to tell 'experts' and her talent management that "if they call you within the next 30 days, they are fired! These 'experts' don't have a freaking clue what you are processing right now. Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it…"

His message has since gone viral on Twitter

Patrick's final piece of advice for Ariana is to "sing again". He writes: "When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your… um… whose daughters love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift with the world, you make this cr***y world a little less cr***y."

He concludes his letter: "So there you go my dear, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate that there are people like you in the world. Take care of you first. Your fans are'’t going anywhere. Sincerely, Morgan, Alison and Kendall's Daddy."