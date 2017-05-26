Piers Morgan criticises Ariana Grande for not visiting Manchester terror attack victims The outspoken Good Morning Britain star has faced a backlash from the singer's fans

Piers Morgan has publicly criticised Ariana Grande for not visiting the victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester. The Good Morning Britain presenter caused controversy when he shared his views on Twitter, in response to the news that the Queen had visited Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday to spend time with people wounded in the atrocity. Piers commented on a photo Katy Perry shared of the Queen during her visit – which the singer had captioned "God bless The Queen and her kind heart" – writing: "Agreed. Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same."

Piers Morgan has criticised Ariana Grande for not visiting victims of the terror attack

Unsurprisingly, the outspoken star quickly came under fire from Ariana's loyal fans. But he defended his views, dismissing comments about Ariana's young age, tweeting: "23 is not a child". When one supporter leapt to her defence saying the singer was "probably traumatised herself", he replied: "Probably not as much as those killed & wounded." He added: "If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see… I expected her to stay, visit and comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those killed."

The Queen visited victims on Thursday morning

STORY: Ariana Grande offers to pay for funerals of Manchester terror victims

At least 59 people were injured and 22 killed in Monday attack, which took place at Manchester Arena at the end of Ariana's concert. The American singer took to Twitter shortly afterwards, writing: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." She flew home to Florida on the day after the attack, and has since confirmed that her Dangerous Woman tour has been cancelled up until 5 June. It is not yet clear whether she will resume her concert dates after that.