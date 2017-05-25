Over £2million raised for Manchester attack victims and their families on JustGiving Tom Hardy was among those to set up a donation page following the attack

The fundraising website JustGiving has confirmed that over £2million has been raised on the site for victims of the Manchester terror attack on Monday night. Several pages have been set up to raise money following the devastating attack which killed 22 people and left 59 injured, including a page raising money for a homeless man who went to the aid of the victims, and a page set up by actor Tom hardy, who is raising money for the British Red Cross.

The attack took place on Monday night

The Taboo actor has already raised over £18,000 and wrote on the page: "I am hoping to raise money for The British Red Cross Society because the families and children will need support. What happened at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert - it is an inconceivable atrocity."

Tom set up a fundraising page

He added: "There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing. I hope that between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done."

Manchester has rallied together

The site saw 10 times the normal traffic volume following the attack, and reached six donations a second at one point. Speaking about the generous donations, spokesperson to JustGiving Rhys Goode said: "Following this devastating and cowardly attack, it speaks volumes that the people of Manchester and across the UK have rallied to support the victims, their families and friends in their hour of need. This shows just how strong people's resolve is not to be cowed in the face of terror."