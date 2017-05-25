Ariana Grande's manager pays tribute to Manchester terror victims Scooter Braun condemned the 'cowardly' terrorist act

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack. On Monday, 22 people lost their lives and 64 were injured in a suicide bombing immediately after Ariana's concert in Manchester Arena. Scooter took to Twitter to post a series of tweets in which he remembered those who had lost their lives. "With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness," he wrote. "Am I angry? Hell yes, but how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us… love, joy and life." Another tweet read: "So if u think u scared us… if you think your cowardly act made us change how we live… sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day."

Ariana Grande with her manager Scooter Braun

It's the first time Scooter has publicly spoken since the night of the attack, when he shared a message which read: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

On Wednesday, it was revealed that pop star Ariana had returned home to Florida, following the attack. The devastated singer, 23, has shared just one tweet in the aftermath of the incident, writing: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have the words."

The 23-year-old has shared one poignant message on Twitter since the attack

It has since been confirmed that the star has cancelled all her upcoming concerts over the next two weeks, including two dates at London O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday. A statement read: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."