Wendy Williams broke down while paying tribute to a Manchester victim who saved for 2 years for his trip to see her Wendy Williams paid a touching tribute to Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester attack

US chat show host Wendy Williams paid a touching tribute to Martyn Hett on her show on Tuesday. Martyn, who was tragically killed in the devastating attack at Manchester arena on 22 May, was due to attend Wendy's show during a trip to New York City, and Wendy left a chair empty in the audience in his honour.

Struggling to hold back tears, Wendy began her show by telling the audience about Martyn. She said: "One of the things you might have noticed today is that there's an empty chair. It's there for a reason. You remember the Manchester bombing last week. There were 22 innocent people killed. One of those people was a 29-year-old Wendy watcher by the name of Martyn Hett. Martyn – oh my god this is so crazy – he was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today."

Ariana is holding a tribute concert for the victims

She continued: "He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it the trip of a lifetime on his social media. He was really popular on Twitter and he had his own pop culture website and he's remembered as a man who loved life – like all my people – who loved life with passion, courage and laughter. I spoke to his best girlfriend in London and told her that I was doing this and she was floored. She was like, 'Oh my gosh, he would love this'… And so Martyn, in honour of you, we are keeping that chair open and our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family." A friend of Martyn's commented on the video, which was posted to Wendy's Twitter account, writing: "Thank you so much for doing this for our friend. He would be absolutely loving it." Another person added: "This was incredible. Thank you for doing this, Wendy."