Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert sells out in minutes Ariana Grande's tribute concert sold out in a matter of minutes

Ariana Grande's concert, One Love Manchester, has sold out in under ten minutes. The concert will take place on Sunday at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester, with musical acts including Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber among those performing in honour of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The Ticketmaster website was inundated with fans trying to get tickets for the special concert, and many took to Twitter to voice their delight at purchasing a much-coveted ticket. One person tweeted: "I can't believe we managed to get tickets for #OneLoveManchester. The atmosphere is going to be amazing," while another person added: "Please sing along. Not to just your faves but to every song you know. Sing so loud that these 22 angels can hear you."

Others praised the music industry for arranging the concert so quickly, with one writing: "Got to hand it to Ariana Grande & the pop music community for stepping up to organise & hold the #OneLoveManchester benefit gig so quickly." Another wrote: "Ariana didn't have to do this but she did and even invited her friends to perform & help raise money #OneLoveManchester."

The concert is in honour of the Manchester attack victims

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins spoke to BBC Radio Manchester about asking the attack victims and their families if they were happy for the concert to go ahead, telling BBC Radio Manchester: "It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable." The Manchester terror attack, which took place on 22 May, killed 22 people and left another 59 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester arena following an Ariana Grande concert.