Ariana Grande supports Manchester attack victims with surprise hospital visit The singer showed her support to young girls injured in the attack

Ariana Grande has paid a surprise visit to victims of the Manchester terror attack ahead of her One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. On Friday night, the singer visited young girls injured in the shocking attack, who are being treated at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Ariana, 23, posted a photo on her Instagram page which shows her at the bedside of one survivor, Jaden Farrell-Mann from Denton, whose injuries include leg fractures and shrapnel wounds. In the picture, Jaden smiles as she chats to the famous popstar.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

On her own Twitter page, Jaden wrote beside the photo: “I got to meet my queen today. Love you ArianaGrande” with a series of heart emojis. Ariana’s fans were quick to comment on the photograph, with one writing: “Ariana grande! I Love you! You have a heart with Gold,” while another fan commented: “I'm sure it means a lot for this children.” A third follower said: “Just look at that smile in Jaden’s face @arianagrande keep doing what you do best, I'm so proud of you.”

READ: Ariana Grande's mum Joan speaks out about Manchester terror attack

Ariana met several young girls on her visit, spending time with Jaden, Evie Mills, 14, and Lily Harrison, 8, and surprising the youngsters with gifts and autographs. Jaden’s father Peter Mann, wrote on his Facebook page of the star’s visit: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation: ‘Is Ariana OK?’ So happy she came I could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy! Even cried again myself.”

Ariana Grande arriving at Stanstead Airport for her Manchester concert on Sunday

Ariana was spotted arriving at Stanstead Airport in a private jet on Friday morning. The One Last Time singer arranged the One Love Manchester concert in order to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack and their families. The attack took place following Ariana's concert on 22 May, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring another 59.

In a statement about the horrific incident, Ariana wrote: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me… I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families." The concert will also see stars including Coldplay, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus perform in honour of the victims.