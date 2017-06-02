Ariana Grande arrives in UK for Manchester tribute concert Ariana Grande has arrived in the UK for her tribute concert

Ariana Grande was spotted arriving at Stanstead Airport in a private jet on Friday morning, two days ahead of her tribute concert on Sunday. The star was dressed casually in an oversized white hoodie and grey leggings, and wore her long brunette hair in a plaited ponytail. She also carried a small black backpack along with an oversized pink gym bag as she exited the jet and got into a waiting car.

Ariana has arrived in the UK

The One Last Time singer arranged the One Love Manchester concert in order to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack and their families. The attack took place following Ariana's concert on 22 May, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring another 59. In a statement about the horrific incident, Ariana wrote: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me… I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

She added: "We will continue in honour of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life." The concert will also see stars including Coldplay, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus perform in honour of the victims. Speaking about her involvement, Katy said: "The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show."