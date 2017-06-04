Liam Gallagher makes surprise appearance at One Love Manchester concert It had been hoped brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher would reunite at the concert

Liam Gallagher was a surprise performer at the end of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening. The Oasis star performed three hits for the crowd of 50,000 fans at the event, after Ariana revealed she had a special surprise for them.

It had previously been speculated that Oasis may reunite for the concert, almost eight years after they parted ways in 2009. However Liam took to the stage alone to sing the band's hit Rock and Roll Star and his solo song Wall of Glass, before being joined by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to sing Live Forever. Introducing the duet, Liam said it was a tribute to the "beautiful people who were killed and injured" in the attack.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise performance at the One Love Manchester concert

The Oasis song Don't Look Back in Anger has been sung at several vigils and memorial services in wake of the attack, however it wasn't Liam who performed the hit on the night; instead Coldplay told Ariana that they wanted to sing it for her and thank her for arranging such a positive event in wake of the terror attack.

STORY: Updates from Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert

Liam joined a star-studded line-up of performers at the concert, which was organised in memory of the victims of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May. Other acts to take part included Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Ariana's boyfriend Mac Miller, with whom she performed two songs.

50,000 people attended the concert

Speculation had mounted that Oasis could be on the brink of a reconciliation in May, when Liam reached out to his estranged brother to wish him a happy 50th birthday. The former Oasis band member wrote: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x." The pair have had a famously turbulent relationship for several years, leading Noel to leave their band midway through a tour back in 2000.

Previously speaking about his relationship with Noel in an interview with the Telegraph, Liam said: "The olive branch has been put out many times, and he's blanked it. It's a shame we can't bury the hatchet, but it's not like I'm messing with the brakes on his car, or he's putting my windows through. It's just banter, isn't it, until one of us grows up. It is a shame. I don't see his kids, he doesn't see my kids, and it hurts my mum, and all that tackle. It's all very childish and ridiculous, but there you go."