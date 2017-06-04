David Beckham pays tribute to victims of Manchester Arena attack The heartfelt message was shown during Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert

David Beckham has paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in a video message screened during the One Love Manchester concert. The former Manchester United star, who lived in the city for several years, said he was "truly sad" about the attack, which killed 22 people and left several injured following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Speaking in a short video clip, the father-of-four said: "Sorry I can't be there this evening. Manchester is a place that was my home for many years, the people are some of the most special I've ever met in my life, it's somewhere that means so much to me."

David Beckham shared a video message to fans at the One Love Manchester concert

David added: "As a father, what happened made me truly sad and it's a day we'll never forget. I'm proud of everyone there today; everyone in the crowd and all the artists. Tonight is about remembering those who suffered so much on that night but also celebrating the spirit of this city. It's a place we all love. Have a good evening."

The former England footballer was among the stars who took to social media to pay their respects when news of the attack broke. "Heartbreaking news from Manchester," he wrote. "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…" he captioned a photo of a Union Jack emblazoned with the word Manchester.

David and his family were unable to attend Sunday's concert as they are on a safari holiday in Africa. However many other stars joined the line-up at the event, which was organised by Ariana Grande to raise funds for the We Love Manchester emergency fund. Among them were Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Ariana's boyfriend Mac Miller, with whom she performed two songs.