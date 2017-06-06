Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert named most watched TV programme of 2017 Millions of viewers tuned in to watch the likes of Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry and Robbie Williams perform

Ariana Grande's concert has been named the most-watched TV event of 2017 - so far! The pop star hosted a star-studded benefit, aptly called One Love Manchester, at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium on Sunday evening. The overnight figures show that there was a peak of 15 million viewers. According to ratings analysis site overnights.tv, the live BBC broadcast had an average audience of 10.9 million. The last-minute concert, which was only announced on Wednesday, was a tribute to the 22 people who were tragically killed after a suicide bomber targeted her gig at Manchester Arena two weeks ago.

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

It has been confirmed that more than £10 million has been raised for the British Red Cross's We Love Manchester Emergency Fund with more than £2 million alone raised for families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack during the concert. Even after London's horrific terror attack the night before, Manchester came together to watch likes of Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams and Take That perform.

The concert has raised more than £10 million

Other acts included Little Mix, Katy Perry and Coldplay, while Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on stage to sing a new version of his smash single Happy before singing a rendition of a song called Inspired. Overcome with emotion, Ariana told the crowd: "I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified. I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now."