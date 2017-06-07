Ariana Grande's beautiful rendition of Over The Rainbow released as a single for Manchester victims The 23-year-old performed the hit song at One Love Manchester concert on Sunday

Ariana Grande has officially recorded her own version of Over The Rainbow after fans called for the singer to release the track as a single. The ballad, which she sang at the One Love Manchester benefit, is now available on multiple streaming services with all proceeds going to charity. The 23-year-old performed the song in front of 50,000 people at Old Trafford - the special performance was a tribute to the 22 people who were tragically killed after a suicide bomber targeted her gig at Manchester Arena less than two weeks ago.

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

STORY: Call for Ariana Grande's rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow to be released

Shortly after her performance, one viewer tweeted: "This should become an @ArianaGrande single to raise money. Girl you slayed it so proud #SomewhereOverTheRainbow." Another added: "@ArianaGrande please release somewhere over the rainbow as a charity single for Manchester so so fitting #OneLoveManchester." A third post read: "@ArianaGrande please release Somewhere Over the Rainbow on iTunes. It was amazing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Police officer playing with children at Ariana Grande concert goes viral

Even after London's horrific terror attack the night before, Manchester came together to watch likes of Robbie Williams and Take That perform. Other acts included Katy Perry and Coldplay, while Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on stage to sing a new version of his smash single Happy before singing a rendition of a song called Inspired. Overcome with emotion, Ariana told the crowd: "I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified. I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now."