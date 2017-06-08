Terri Irwin pays poignant tribute to husband Steve Irwin on 25th wedding anniversary 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve was tragically killed in a stingray attack in 2006

Terri Irwin has paid a poignant tribute to her late husband Steve Irwin on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. The 52-year-old took to Twitter to share a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss - a lizard perched on their heads - and spoke of her grief and enduring love. "Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary," Terri wrote. "I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together."

Terri Irwin paid a poignant tribute to Steve Irwin in honour of their 25th wedding anniversary

Steve was tragically killed in September 2006 at the age of 44 when he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. The couple first met in October 1991 when Terri saw Steve doing a crocodile show in a reptile park – and, as she told Barbara Walters, it was love at first sight. "I was absolutely floored," she said in a 2006 interview. "That was it. This man was a real-life hero. I fell then and there. Love at first sight, not a problem... He was so passionate and honest … and there he just bared himself to me as if we'd known each other forever." Steve and Terri were married six years later and welcomed two children together, daughter Bindi and son Robert.

Terri with the couple's two children, Robert and Bindi

In an interview with Access Hollywood last month, Terri spoke about her decision not to date anyone following Steve's death. "I haven't dated anyone in the ten years since we lost Steve just because I feel a connection still with Steve," she explained. "You know when you take those vows, and you say 'we'll be together as long as we both shall live', I really don't think I would've married if I hadn't met Steve. And he's very special to me and continues to be. And I've got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work, so, I'm lonely for Steve, but I'm not a lonely person."