Phil Collins rushed to hospital after fall in his hotel room The 66-year-old has postponed his upcoming shows

Phil Collins is recovering in hospital after suffering a fall. The 66-year-old tripped over in his hotel room following a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday evening, injuring his head. He was transported by ambulance to a London hospital. A statement released on Phil's official Facebook page confirmed the news, adding that the singer has been forced to postpone his two upcoming shows in London, on Thursday and Friday.

The statement read: "Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it very difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye, and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

"Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in ten years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return." The star's upcoming concerts in London have been rescheduled for 26 – 27 November, with his tour set to resume on Sunday in Cologne. He will be back in the British capital at the end of the month, for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on 30 June.