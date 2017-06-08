John Travolta sends message of support to cancer-stricken Olivia Newton-John It's been one week since Olivia revealed that her breast cancer has returned

John Travolta has sent a sweet message of support to Olivia Newton-John, following the news that her breast cancer has returned. John, 63, and Olivia, 68, starred together in the 1978 hit film Grease as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, and now John has spoken out to publicly send love to his former co-star. "Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people," he told People. "If we all put our intentions for her to get through this – I know her so well – she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us."

John Travolta has sent a message of support to Olivia Newton-John following her cancer diagnosis

John and Olivia have remained good friends since starring together in the high school musical. Last year, Olivia spoke to the publication about a dinner date she had had with John at his home, where her husband John Easterling watched Grease for the very first time. "John Travolta invited us to dinner because he wanted to meet my John," the actress revealed. "He has his plane parked on his own private runway, amazingly.

"I told him that John had never seen Grease, so he said, 'Well, why don't we have dessert on the plane?' My John had never seen it, so he got to see it with the two of us. It's hilarious when I think about it. It sounds like a movie, but it really happened!"

John and Olivia with their partners Kelly Preston and John Easterling

It comes one week after Olivia revealed in a statement that her breast cancer has returned, and spread to her back. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has since spoken out about her mum’s diagnosis, revealing that the star will be using natural healing remedies as well as modern medicine to beat the disease. "Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother's quest to beat this insidious monster," Chloe wrote. "We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease, you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mum is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness."

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. Back in January, she spoke out about her battle, telling the Radio Times: "I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times."