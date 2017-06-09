Poldark actor Aidan Turner single after split from girlfriend Aidan Turner will return as Poldark on BBC One this Sunday

Aidan Turner is back on the market! According to reports, the Poldark star has parted way with his girlfriend, Nettie Wakefield, in what a source called an "amicable" break-up. The insider told the Sun: "Things were great for a time and they were getting serious – but it just wasn't to be and busy schedules drove them apart. They've drifted and things have cooled off but there are no hard feelings. Aidan's incredibly busy with his career and Nettie's art is really taking off so they had a lot on their plates. It's all very amicable."

The popular BBC One drama Poldark is set to return this week, and Aidan opened up about his character, telling the Belfast Telegraph: "He's obviously getting older. I think drawing a line between the two families is what needs to happen. I think the last time they were fighting, it was George's head in the fire or something, and there are only so many places you can go from there. They're both fathers now and have a family to consider, so it's part of growing up. Ross is becoming more mature and his decisions are more measured... sometimes."

He also opened up about the events of season three, which left viewers reeling when Poldark was unfaithful to his wife, Demelza. "She was leaving, she had her bags packed," he said. "It's only because he managed to pull it together at the last second that she stayed but I don't think he ever imagined she was going to leave. When she did, I think that's when it hit home, the severity of what he did. I don't think he really thought about it much before. I think he's conscious of not making the same mistakes again."