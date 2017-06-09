Taylor Swift releases music on streaming sites The 'Style' singer released her music on the same day as Katy Perry's new album

Taylor Swift has released all of her music on streaming services to celebrate her latest album, 1989, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer's official fan account tweeted the exciting news, writing: "Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

Fans were quick to react with excitement, with one writing: "SO proud of you and this album! I still listen to it daily," while another added: "IT'S BEEN 22 MINUTES AND I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE ALL THE SONGS ARE THERE. I'M SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!" However, others were quick to point out that Taylor made her albums available for streaming on the same day that her rival, Katy Perry, released her new album, Witness.

One person wrote: "Taylor Swift putting her music back on Spotify because Katy Perry is releasing her album tonight is the level of petty I aspire to be," while another person wrote: "Mini-thread on why this new move by Taylor Swift is GENIUS: She's already sold millions of her back catalogue, but there are still people unfamiliar with the non-singles & radio hits. By releasing all of her old music, current fans can have easy access (streaming her albums vs. downloading them, which takes up space) NEW fans (or people skeptical about her artistry) can sample her music, which leads to even MORE hype for her next project."

Katy recently opened up about the pair's feud while taking part in Carpool Karaoke. She said: "There's a situation… she started it, and it's time for her to finish it… I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Ok, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'" The 32-year-old did state that she was ready to bury the hatchet, saying: "But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that… to be done."