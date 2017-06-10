Liam Payne’s fans go wild for One Direction throwback snap – see it here! The singer posted a photo from 2015 showing One Direction on stage

Liam Payne caused quite a stir on Instagram on Friday, when he posted a photo reminiscing over his One Direction days. The star, who has recently launched his solo career, shared the picture of himself standing in front of a huge One Direction photograph. The band can be seen on stage at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball back in 2015, with Liam singing at the front of the stage. The new dad simply captioned the photo: “Throwback…” The timing of the post is particularly apt as Liam is set to perform his new single Strip That Down at the same annual event this weekend.

Throwback... A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Liam’s photo received over 800,000 likes on his Instagram page as One Direction fans begged the star to reform the much-loved group with bandmates, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. “I miss One Direction!” wrote one follower. A second said: “Please comeback together, y'all doing gr8 as solo artist but we're missing the magic you gave us with the other lads.” A third fan wrote: “Miss you together, come back together please... I can't wait.” There were more calls for the band to reunite as another follower told Liam: “Daddy! Come back please!”

Liam Payne looking dapper at the Glamour Awards

It has been a busy week for Liam, who will sing at Capital FM's Summertime Ball on Saturday. Also playing at the concert are Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Stormyz, Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes. Earlier in the week, Liam had a night off daddy duties when he attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The star posted a snap of himself looking very smart in a black suit and matching tie on social media, writing: “Thank you to @glamouruk for the invite to present @j_corden with the Man of the Year award.”

Liam became a dad to baby boy Bear in March with singer girlfriend Cheryl. Speaking on the red carpet at the awards, Liam revealed that he and Cheryl are managing to bag seven hours of sleep a night, as their son Bear, 11 weeks old, already has a sleeping pattern. Liam said:"[Cheryl's] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night. Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying."

Liam Payne in One Direction back in 2015

Liam also called parenthood "the craziest thing ever". "He's been a grump today," said the 23-year-old. "It's the first time he's looked at me and said, 'Daddy please help' and I didn't really know what to do. We had him in the bath, he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill." Liam added: "It's been great being home because I'm back for bath time. It's great to spend time with my son and my missus."