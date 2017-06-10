Jamie Oliver gives rare glimpse inside his home with Jools and their children - see the photo! The chef shared the personal picture on social media on Friday

Jamie Oliver has shared a rare photo of his family relaxing at home on his Instagram page, giving an insight into life at home with the Olivers. In the picture, his wife Jools is seen sitting on the steps of Buddy’s treehouse-style bed reading him a story. In the sweet photograph, little Buddy, age six, pokes his head out from his cool bed as he listens to the story, Specs for Rex by Yasmeen Ismail. Baby River, ten months looks adorable sitting on the floor in his bodysuit and bib. Jamie captioned the lovely snap: “My three mates,” with a heart emoji.

The chef’s social media followers loved the photo with many commenting on little Buddy’s incredible bed. One wrote: “Gorgeous and super cool bedroom! Jamie come build one for my kids please.” Another said: “Love, love the tree house bed! Looking fab Super Mum.” While a third commented: “So heart-warming! Where's the little club house from?!” There were lots of compliments for mum-of-five Jools, with one fan writing: “That's motherhood right there!” and another saying: “U have a wonderful wife Mr Oliver and a cracking family, lucky, lucky man, I'm sure they are your sunshine.”

Jools and Jamie, who have been married since 2000, are also parents to Poppy,15, Daisy Boo, 14, and Petal, eight. And while the doting parents have their hands full, they may consider adding to their brood in the future. Jools recently revealed to Vogue that she was open to having a sixth child, saying: "I'll never really draw the line. [River]'s six months old now, so we're past the really difficult sleepless first few months. He's such a joy. I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished. But you never know!"

Jools recently shared another sweet picture of Buddy and River on Instagram, showing Buddy holding his baby sibling River on his knee. The brothers, who look very much like their famous TV chef dad, were a hit with their mum’s followers with many commenting on their cute features. One wrote: "Double cuteness," while another said: "Your baby photos make me want to have another." A third observed: "Same eyes."