Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look very much in love in romantic sunset snap - see the photo! The Hollywood couple are still head over heels after 17 years together

It was date night for Catherine-Zeta Jones and her actor husband Michael Douglas on Friday, with Catherine sharing a photo from their romantic evening on Instagram. The actress posted a stunning photograph showing the couple with their arms around each other against a beautiful backdrop of a pink sunset. The picture was taken in the glamourous location of Bermuda and the famous couple looked relaxed and happy as they posed in front of a calm ocean dotted with yachts. Catherine, 47, simply wrote: “Bermuda nights” beside the loving snap.

Bermuda nights. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Catherine’s social media followers adored the photo, with one commenting: “Wow, the sky looks gorgeous!!! It's heavenly,” while another said, “You look great together, you still have happiness together, that means a lot...” A third fan wrote: “I love that you have supported each other in good times and bad times ... treasure it forever… you have a beautiful family and Catherine you are such a wonderful woman and talent!” Another fan told the star: “Like fine wine you guys just get better and better.”

Just one day earlier, Catherine had posted a throwback snap of her and Michael, 72, from 17 years ago. She wrote: “A kiss from my yet to be husband on my 30th birthday. #TBT.” The black and white photo showed a gorgeous-looking Catherine, hair tumbling over her shoulders, with Michael standing behind her and kissing her neck. One fan told the star: This has to be one of my favourite photos of the two of you!” and a second complimented Catherine, saying: “You look 30 now!! Forever young!” It’s wonderful to see the acting duo looking so in love years on.

A kiss from my yet to be husband on my 30th birthday. #TBT A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Catherine and Michael are parents to teenagers Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13. In an interview with chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, Catherine admitted that she thinks they will follow in her acting footsteps. "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk (Douglas), they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it," she said.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in New York in April

She has also spoken about raising their children and admitted she "loves" the teenage years. "I love it! I love it," she told Today. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. It’s all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."