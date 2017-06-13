Ivanka Trump talks 'thriving' in D.C. after spending celebrating sister-in-law Lara's baby shower in NYC

Nearly five months after relocating from the Big Apple to the nation's capital, Ivanka Trump admitted that her family is "thriving" in Washington, D.C. "D.C. has been an amazing place," the mum-of-three, who shares five-year-old daughter Arabella and sons Joseph, three, and Theodore, one, with husband Jared Kushner, said on Monday during an interview with Fox & Friends. The Women Who Work author added, "The kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that's the number one most important thing. If the kids weren't happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there."

The president's daughter said her new home, D.C., is an 'amazing place' Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

While her children have adjusted nicely to their new home, Ivanka confessed that her father's presidency has thrown her for a loop. When asked if it is hard to stick to issues that matter because of her dad's detractors, the 35-year-old replied, "It is hard and there’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting."

Inside Ivanka Trump's family life in D.C.

"I was not expecting the intensity of this experience," the first daughter continued. "But this isn't supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to do big bold things and we're looking to change the status quo. So, I didn't expect it to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level. But for me, I'm trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people."

Ivanka serves as a special advisor to her father, President Donald Trump Photo: Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka, who has been very busy working as a special advisor to her father, admitted that she does not return to her native New York as often as she would like, however this past weekend was a special occasion. The president's oldest daughter travelled to New York to celebrate her sister-in-law, Lara Trump and brother Eric Trump's impending bundle of joy on Saturday. Recalling the baby shower, Ivanka shared, "It was great. We had an amazing time. All family. It was really sweet," adding "I brought my daughter Arabella who asked me if we were bringing Theodore to have him showered. Then I realised baby shower is not a self-explanatory term."

I'm so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver (👗: @realoscarlopez ❤️) A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Exclusive! Lara Trump talks about being part of America's first family

The celebration was held at the Altesi Ristorante on the Upper East Side. Ivanka's mother Ivana Trump and other sister-in-law Vanessa Trump, who is married to Donald Trump Jr., were also in attendance for the festivities. Lara took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from the baby shower including one picture with her sister-in-laws cradling her belly, which she captioned, "I'm so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver."