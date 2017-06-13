Rochelle Humes shares daughter’s school report - find out which parent she is taking after! The adorable little girl is proving to be quite the performer

Rochelle Humes is the proud mum to two beautiful little girls, and couldn’t help but share her eldest daughter’s school report on Instagram earlier in the week. Underneath her school sharing book, the cute four-year-old's teacher had written: "Alaia-Mai showed the class dabbing." And it appears that the adorable little girl has picked up the dance move from her famous dad, Marvin, with Rochelle writing besides the image: "Alaia’s home/school sharing book…Deffo her Dads daughter dabbing for the class." Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "This is so cute. Definitely takes after Marvin," while another said: "Hilarious, bless her." A third remarked: "I am crying! Go girl!"

Rochelle and Marvin's daughter appears to be a pro at dabbing

Rochelle and Marvin have been married since July 2012, and are also parents to baby Valentina Raine, who they welcomed back in March. Announcing the happy news on social media, the Saturdays singer shared an image showing her holding her new bundle of joy, writing: "Our world is now complete Valentina Raine Humes - Happy birthday little one...."

Marvin also shared his excitement, telling his followers: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing! Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes.. Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."

Rochelle previously shared a sweet photo of Alaia-Mai on big sister duties

Before welcoming her second daughter, Marvin previously spoke out about Alaia’s desire to have a younger sister, telling The Mirror: "Our little girl is so desperate to have a sister I warned her, 'What happens if you have a baby brother?' She replied, 'We'll just send it back.' I'm trying to tell her it doesn't work like that."

He added that his eldest daughter was friends with Simon Cowell's son, Eric. He said: "They're little friends and they had a play date before and they hung out at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. They played together in the little area."