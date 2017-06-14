Why Beyoncé's fans think she is in labour Fans of the Love on Top singer are speculating that she might be in labour

Beyoncé's fans have gone into meltdown amid reports that the pregnant star could be in labour. According to various sources, Jay Z and Beyoncé's security team were spotted outside of a Los Angeles hospital, sparking discussion that the Love on Top singer could be giving birth to her twins. TMZ also reported that the couple were seen arriving at the hospital. One fan wrote: "Beyoncé is in labour??? I need to leave work asap," while another added: "Is Beyoncé in labour or not?! I need some answers." A third person joked that fans seemed to have waited a long time for the star to give birth, writing: "I literally don't remember a time before Beyoncé was pregnant."

Beyonce is rumoured to be in labour

Fans initially thought Beyoncé had given birth to her twins in early June after pointing out that her latest photo on Instagram was a throwback snap, fuelling rumours that the star had given birth and shared a past snap to throw people off the scent. Beyoncé has regularly shared photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, but hadn't posted in almost two weeks, suggesting that her due date could be any day now.

Jay Z and Beyonce are expecting twins

The star, who shares five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with Jay Z, reportedly wants little Blue to be in the room when she delivers, to ensure that her eldest daughter is part of the babies' lives from the beginning. Beyoncé announced her pregnancy back in February in an Instagram post, which has become one the most liked photos on the social media app of all time. The caption read: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters."