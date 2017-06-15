Demi Moore reveals she has lost her two front teeth through stress The actress made the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show

Demi Moore has long been considered one of Hollywood's most beautiful actresses. But this week she revealed a less glamorous side of her appearance, sharing that she has lost her two front teeth to stress. Demi opened up about her missing teeth during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I sheared off my front teeth," she said. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart surgery, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in!"

The 54-year-old Ghost star later confirmed to Page Six that she had lost her teeth over the course of 12 months. "They happened a year apart, but the fact remains I sheared off both my front teeth," she explained. "Thank god for modern dentistry. Without it, I wouldn't be smiling on the red carpet."

The revelation comes at a difficult time for Demi. She is currently defending herself against a law suit after a 21-year-old man, Edenilson Steven Valle, drowned in her pool while at a party in 2015. In new court documents filed last week, Demi fired back against allegation that she is part responsible for the man's death. The party was organised by Demi's personal assistant and another individual, and Demi was not at home at the time. In her response, Demi's lawyers argue that Edenilson was on the property "unlawfully" at the time.