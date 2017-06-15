The Trumps unite for Donald's birthday dinner Donald Trump turned 71 on Wednesday and celebrated with a dinner

The Trump family gathered together to celebrate President Donald Trump's birthday on Wednesday night. The former television personality was joined by his children and grandchildren at the White House for a party thrown by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Melania shared a photo of a card which read 'Happy birthday Mr President', and captioned the snap: "Hope your Birthday dinner was a great one. Happy Birthday again MR PRESIDENT TRUMP."

Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also shared a snap of herself with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their two children, Arabella and Joseph, writing: "Great being with family tonight for a lovely birthday dinner hosted by @flotus for @realdonaldtrump." She also shared a throwback snap of her dad holding her as a toddler, writing: "Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet! #HappyBirthday #POTUS." Donald's youngest daughter Tiffany also shared a photo from the dinner, writing: "Happy Birthday dad @realdonaldtrump. I love you," while his son Eric wrote: "Happy Birthday dad! Can't wait to celebrate tonight! @realDonaldTrump #MakeAmericaGreatAgain."

Donald Trump Jr also shared a photo of himself with his family standing outside the White House, writing: "Great evening visiting @realdonaldtrump on his birthday with Vanessa, Kai, and Donnie. Always amazing to see him in this new capacity and we couldn't be more proud. #happybirthday #maga #potus #birthday." This will be the first dinner hosted by Melania since she moved into the White House permanently with her 11-year-old son, Barron. The former model moved in on Sunday, and shared a photo of the Washington Monument after settling in, writing: "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #movingday." Shortly afterwards, her communications director Stephanie Grisham also confirmed the move, writing: "It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC! #WelcomeHome."