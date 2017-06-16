Harry Potter actor Sam Beazley has died aged 101 The acclaimed actor also appeared in Bridget Jones and Johnny English

Harry Potter actor Sam Beazley has sadly died at the age of 101. He played Professor Everard in the fifth instalment of the hit franchise, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, appearing in the movie as a portrait hanging in Professor Dumbledore's office, as well as in the Ministry of Magic's headquarters. His character was also sent by Dumbledore to warn the Ministry after Arthur Weasley was attacked by the giant snake Nagini.

News of Sam's death was announced in The Times, with a tribute saying: "Actor and artist, died in his sleep 12th June 2017, aged 101. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Funeral on 21st June, at Mortlake Crematorium."

Over the course of his career, Sam took on roles in a number of British comedies, including Johnny English and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. He also appeared in TV dramas Midsomer Murders, Casualty and Doctors, as well as two episodes of Little Britain in 2005. He began his acting career on stage as a teenager in the 1930s, but left the profession to serve in World War II. He then ran an antique shop for several decades, before returning to his first passion at the age of 75.

