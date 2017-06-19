Gary Barlow shares rare family photo of his three children The Take That star posted the sweet snapshot in celebration of Father's Day

Gary Barlow took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare family photo in celebration of Father's Day. The Take That star has largely kept his loved ones out of the spotlight, but in honour of the special occasion, he proudly posted a picture showing him with his wife Dawn and their three children all together. In the black-and-white photo, the Barlow clan can be seen posing for a family selfie in the sunshine, with Gary and Dawn smiling alongside son Daniel and daughters Emily and Daisy. It proved to be a big hit with fans. "Beautiful family," one follower wrote, while another added: "Lovely family photo, you must be a very proud man." A third remarked: "Your son looks like he can start his own boyband!"

Gary Barlow shared a rare family photo in celebration of Father's Day

Gary, 46, and Dawn have been happily married since 2000. They first met when she worked as a backing dancer on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else tour. They welcomed their eldest child, son Daniel, in 2000, followed by Emily two years later. In 2009, their daughter Daisy was born. Tragically, the couple lost their fourth child in 2012. In a statement released on behalf of his family, Gary said: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce they we've lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

The perfect end to a beautiful and meaningful tour ! Thank you to everyone who's been to see us #wonderlandwaswonderful A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Take That performed the final night of their Wonderland tour in Manchester on Sunday

Gary can now look forward to spending some time with his family after weeks away from home on the road with the band. On Sunday night, Take That took to the stage in Manchester for the final night of their Wonderland tour, and Gary later took to Instagram to thank fans for all their support. "The perfect end to a beautiful and meaningful tour!" he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who's been to see us #wonderlandwaswonderful."