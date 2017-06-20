Lorde apologises for comments after talking about friendship with Taylor Swift Lorde has since apologised for her comments

Lorde has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift, revealing that it is difficult to maintain due to the intense level of Taylor's fame, and comparing it to having an autoimmune disease. The Green Light singer then apologised for her choice of words, calling her analogy "insensitive".

READ: Katy Perry talks Taylor Swift releases music on streaming sites same day as album release

Chatting to the Guardian about the famous friendship, Lorde said: "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." The singer, who recently released her second album, Melodrama, received backlash for her comments, with many people suggesting that her comments were unacceptable.

Lorde opened up about her friendship with Taylor

One person wrote: "Not to be 'that' person. Please don't compare friend to autoimmune disease —unchosen – yet have to suffer with," while another added: "I get what you're saying but the reality is that it's not comparable - people with autoimmune issues generally have years of medical problems." Lorde apologised for her choice of words, tweeting: "That was really insensitive. I'm sorry."

Lorde apologised for her comments in a tweet

READ: Taylor Swift secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn

This isn't the first time Lorde has come under fire regarding comments made about Taylor Swift, as back in 2013 she described her friend as "so flawless, and so unattainable, and I don't think it's breeding anything good in young girls [who might think] 'I'm never going to be like Taylor Swift, why can't I be as pretty as Lorde?'", and had to clarify her comments on her Tumblr page. She wrote: "What I meant was: there's a lot of importance placed on physical perfection in this industry and I wish my favourite stars didn't look perfect because I think fans (me included) have these feelings of worthlessness, like they'll never be as pretty/talented/whatever, as a result of this intense Photoshop culture and the endless strive for perfection."