Spice Girls reunion? Emma Bunton and Geri Horner join forces on the radio Geri was on Heart Radio promoting her new single ‘Angels in Chains’

Geri Horner looked a picture of happiness as she reunited with fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton at work on Heart FM to promote her new single 'Angels in Chains' on Tuesday morning. After posting a video of the pair together with Emma's co-presenter Jamie Theakston on the popular breakfast show, fans of the nineties pop group flocked to the commented section to share their excitement of the mini reunion. "OMG Spice Girls forever," one wrote, while another said: "Love seeing you two together."

Baby Spice and Ginger Spice were reunited on Heart Breakfast

While chatting to Emma and Jamie on air, the 44-year-old mother-of-two revealed just how close she has remained to her former band mate, revealing that she chose to deliver her baby boy Monty on the same day she was born – 21 January. "It's so cute! I was gushing over Em, because she has such a beautiful personality and Monty was born on the same day!" Geri told viewers.

Adding, she said: "I just want to confess that in the end I had to have a C-section and they gave me a choice of two days. I had a think, and I thought, do you know what? I'm going to pick Emma's birthday." Emma then shared her delight, telling her friend: "I was very happy about it of course!"

Geri and Emma have remained firm friends since their Spice Girls days

Geri released her much-anticipated comeback song on Monday with proceeds of the single going to support Childline. The song was recorded in memory of her good friend George Michael, who sadly died on Christmas Day in 2016.

Geri posted a sweet photo of Baby Monty and Christian downloading her new single

Earlier in the week, the mother-of-two shared a sweet photo of her husband Christian Horner and baby Monty downloading her song on the day of its release. Last week, the former Spice Girl spoke on ITV’s Lorraine about how the song came together, saying: “I was a fan and I was a friend and he had such an impact on my life. I didn't know what to do with all my feelings, I couldn't... it was a unique relationship and so I just wrote a song."