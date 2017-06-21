Kim Kardashian talks setting 'boundaries' for North and Saint

Kim Kardashian might reign supreme on social media with over 100 million Instagram followers, but the mum-of-two admitted on Tuesday during an appearance on ABC's The View that she is "terrified" of her daughter North, four, and one-year-old son Saint growing up in a world of social media. While her children are young, the reality star has already met with a child psychologist for "tips and tricks" on how to raise her children in this digital age. "Social media is one of the most important tools if your'e building a brand," she said. "I didn't grow up in a world of social media."

Kim stopped by The View Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

"My kids are a little too young to want it now," Kim continued, adding, "I think it's about boundaries. At home I don't have my phone. Like dinner time, breakfast time there is no phones. There was like hours for the TV [when she was growing up]. The TV had to be shut off at a certain time. We couldn't use the home phone after a certain time. So kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones. Even for me I have to shut off. I have to put my phone away. I love social media. I love connecting with my friends. I think it's the best, amazing place to connect with people all around the world, which is fascinating but with everything whether it's junk food or anything, you have to have boundaries."

Since being robbed at gunpoint last October in Paris, the 36-year-old has set some new rules for herself when it comes to posting online. "I try to share my life. I definitely love doing that, but I think I’m a little bit more cautious these days about what to share," she said. "I've learned through experience that things in real time I might change up a little bit. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I’m in a different location because I don’t think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she is "terrified" of social media when it comes to her kids Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kanye West's wife noted that the robbery changed her life for the better. "I'm grateful for that experience," she said. "I just learned so much and something had to change just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things that I like to show off now." The KKW cosmetics creator called online fan reports that the robbery was fake "a sting" and admitted that having "thick skin" helps her deal with negativity online.

"I definitely have thick skin and I don't think this is for everyone. I can see why people get really hurt and really bothered by it," she shared. "I do break down at times...It's not ok for people to be saying these awful things. For us to just have these people that have all this keyboard courage to write the craziest things about you and to think that that's ok and it's not ok."

Kim noted that her Paris robbery changed her life for the better Photo: Getty Images

One person Kim can turn to in those moments is her rapper husband. Less than a month after celebrating her three-year wedding anniversary on 24 May, Kim revealed that her relationship with Kanye is better than ever. "We're best friends. I think that's just what's so important for us in our marriage," she said. "I think we started off as friends for so many years and we were friends when we were in other relationships and we're such a good support system for each other for so long and I think that really helped to be the basis of our relationship. -- I know when we're 80 and can hardly move, we're going to just be talking and talking forever."