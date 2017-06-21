Cruz and David Beckham show off their singing voices in sweet Instagram video The father-son duo looked like they were having a fabulous time at The Stone Roses concert

Cruz Beckham proved his talents as a singer last Christmas after releasing his debut single If Everyday Was Christmas at just 11 years old, but it looks like he now has competition from a very unlikely member of his famous family – his dad, retired footballer David Beckham. Over the weekend, the Beckham family enjoyed an evening out to The Stone Roses concert, and Cruz captured a sweet moment from the event on video to share with his followers on Instagram. In the footage, which he captioned: "Guess I have competition," David and Cruz are singing along to one of their hits – and look to be having a wonderful time at that.

Guess I have competition @davidbeckham 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

David and Cruz sang away at The Stone Roses concert

Fans were quick to compliment the duo, with one writing: "Absolutely brilliant," while another remarked: "Goals." A third said: "Cruz you have the coolest dad."

David shares a close bond with all four of his children – and is particularly proud of Cruz’s musical abilities. Back in December, the father-son-duo made an appearance on Capital FM to promote Cruz’s charity single. During the video chat, the doting dad, who was supervising the interview spoke out about how pleased he was with the song, saying: "Really proud! He’s having fun, he’s enjoying it!"

Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the 🌍😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Cruz and David have a close bond

Earlier in the year on Cruz’s 12th birthday, David paid tribute to his youngest son on social media, describing him as "the cheekiest member of the family."

Recently, the close-knit family enjoyed some quality time together on a break away in Africa, where they enjoyed going on safari during their trip. Both David and Victoria posted several photos on their social media accounts of their special trip away, which including a picture of Cruz with his siblings Romeo and Harper spotting wild animals from their safari jeep.

David has previously spoken to HELLO! about the importance of family time, explaining: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."