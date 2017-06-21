Peter Andre shares funny video of son Junior discussing his age – watch here! The doting dad asked Junior an all important question about being 12

Peter Andre’s eldest son Junior recently celebrated his 12th birthday, and the little boy gave his dad a priceless reaction when quizzed about his new milestone. In the video, the Mysterious Girl singer asks his son: "J, what is it like to be 12 years old man?" to which he replies: "Normal." Peter then tries to expand his answer, quizzing: "Does it feel any different from 11?" which simply got a "No," as the response. Peter posted the funny video clip on Instagram, which he simply titled: "Good chat son."

Fans found the video to be highly amusing, with one writing: "Love this so much," while another said: "Priceless moments." A third found the response relatable, adding: "Typical 12 year old."

Peter recently opened up to Sydney’s KIIS FM about raising his eldest son, who he shares with his ex-wife, Loose Women presenter Katie Price. He said: "[Junior is] a very polite boy, I'm a bit too strict on him unfortunately. But I think that being strict on them will pay off in the long run. I mean, they roll their eyes at me all the time, telling them to have manners and to be respectful to people and all those sort of things. But my dad was super strict with me so I don’t regret doing any of those things."

Peter, 44, shares two children with Katie – Junior and nine-year-old daughter Princess. He is also a father to three-year-old Amelia and seven-month-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh. His comments come after it was revealed he will be out of the country for little Theo's first birthday on 22 November. The star is set to be on tour in Australia and New Zealand, with gigs scheduled throughout mid-November. It's not know what the family’s plans are, but there's every chance that Emily and the children will join Pete Down Under so that they can all celebrate the special day together.