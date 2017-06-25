Hollywood goes to Glastonbury! See photos of Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Bradley Cooper at this year’s festival A-list stars hung out at the Glastonbury music festival this year

Celebrities have always flocked to music festival Glastonbury to watch the world’s best bands, but this year there were a few very special guests. Festival-goers must have had quite a shock when they saw gorgeous A-list stars Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper and David Beckham hanging out at Worthy Farm. The famous men were spotted enjoying the numerous bands performing, with Johnny and Bradley even taking to the stage themselves.

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn meet Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis

Following Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, the star has kept a low profile, so it was a treat for fans to see the actor at Glastonbury. Brad recently told the Associated Press: "[I’m trying to] keep the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family”. He is dad to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

There was a funny moment at this year’s Glastonbury when British band Royal Blood took a photo with Brad, and joked he was a fan who had won a competition to meet them. They posted the picture on their Instagram page, writing: "Congratulations to our competition winner — William Bradley Pitt.”

Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Johnny Depp meanwhile, chilled out at the festival as he watched his friend Liam Gallagher sing. The Mirror reports that the two old friends had a blast catching up. A source told the paper: 'Liam and Johnny used to hang out in the '90s. They are two of the biggest hell raisers of their time and they’ve always had a laugh, it was always going to be a wild reunion.' Johnny had introduced his film The Libertine at the festival and joined Kris Kristofferson on stage for a song.

Actor Bradley Cooper took to the stage at the festival

Bradley Cooper surprised the crowd by taking to the stage to film a scene for his new film A Star is Born, a remake of the 1937 film. There was more larking around when Bradley photobombed Brad Pitt in a snap with singer Chris Simmons. Brad had stopped for a selfie with Chris before Bradley popped his head into the shot behind them.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn also made an appearance at this year’s Glastonbury to help open a set of homes in Pilton with festival founder Michael Eavis. The homes will offer more affordable housing in the local area. David and Brooklyn were later photographed enjoying Liam Gallagher’s performance as they partied with fellow stars.