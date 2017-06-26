Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with cute selfies The country singer shared pictures of the pair on their special day

Keith Urban took to Instagram to profess his love for wife Nicole Kidman as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Sharing a series of photos of the two embracing and sharing a tender kiss, Keith, 49, wrote: "Happy Anniversary Babygirl, Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU."

Earlier this month, Keith praised his actress wife while on stage accepting the Best Male Video of the Year trophy at the CMT Music Awards, telling the audience: "You have no idea how much of what I do... she's involved in every little piece of it." He added: "She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are."

Nicole and Keith married in Sydney in 2006

Nicole, who last week celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, has also previously spoken about their relationship. In an interview with Who magazine in April she revealed that she and Keith share a friendship similar to those she has with her girlfriends. "That's what Keith and I have as well" she revealed. "As much as we have a love, we have an incredible friendship and trust."

She also confided that she finds her husband most beautiful when he's on the beach, and when playing his guitar, saying: "He's gorgeous when he's on the beach. He's a surf boy, my Aussie beach boy. And, oh, when he’s playing his guitar."

The actress recently celebrated her 50th birthday

The couple first met in 2005 at G'Day LA, an event honouring Australians, and were married the following year in a ceremony in Sydney. They have two children together, Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six, who was born via surrogacy. The actress also has two adopted children, Connor Cruise, 22, and Isabella Jane Cruise, 24, from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001.