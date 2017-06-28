Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist thanks fans for support after death of husband The One Direction star's stepfather passed away last week after losing his battle to cancer

Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist has broken her Twitter silence following the death of her husband Robin last week. The One Direction star's stepfather died after losing his battle with cancer, with a spokesperson for Harry telling The Sun: "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time." Anne, who married Robin in 2013, told her Twitter followers on Wednesday: "Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given... Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you."

Thank you for all the anniversary wishes. ❤️ A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

STORY: One Direction post heartfelt tributes after Harry Styles' stepfather loses cancer battle

Robin, who died aged 57, has also left behind Harry's sister Gemma and his children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy. The British pop star served as best man when his mum tied the knot with Robin at private ceremony in Congleton, Cheshire. Speaking about the big day, Harry revealed that the speech was the "most nerve-wracking thing" he'd ever had to do. He told The Sun: "I practised on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything." Robin's death comes three weeks after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given... Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you ♥️ — Mama Twist (@MrsAnneTwist) June 28, 2017

STORY: Harry Styles left devastated after stepfather loses battle with cancer

In the 2013 biography, Harry Styles: Every Piece of Me, it was clear the British star had a close bond with Robin. He previously opened up about the early stages of Robin's relationship with his mother. "I was always asking mum if he was coming over," he said. "But she wanted to make sure Gemma and I were okay with him being. She worried a lot so I used to text him and tell him to come over."