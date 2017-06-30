Coronation Street stars gather to attend funeral for Martyn Hett The 29-year-old was killed in the blast at Manchester Arena last month

A number of Coronation Street stars joined the hundreds of mourners attending the funeral for Martyn Hett on Friday. Martyn, 29, was one of the 22 people killed in the bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May, and this week his friends and family came together to say their final goodbyes. His funeral was held at Stockport Town Hall, with his loved one stating that everyone was welcome to attend. It was also live-screened outside so mourners unable to get into the hall could still be a part of the ceremony. The dress code was 'black with something fabulous'. as requested by Martyn's family.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton (left) and Jennie McAlpine (second right) arrive for Martyn Hett's funeral

Among those who attended the service was Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fizz Brown in Corrie. Helen Worth, who stars as Gail McIntyre, Kym Marsh, who appears as Michelle Connor, and Anthony Cotton, best known for his role as Sean Tully, were also spotted. Martyn was a huge fan of Coronation Street, and was known for his tattoo of stalwart Deidre Barlow. He had also previously appeared on Tattoo Fixers and Come Dine With Me, and had a strong following on social media.

Soap star Kym Marsh was also in attendance

Speaking to Sky News, Martyn's mother Figen Murray and stepfather Stuart Murray said it was only after his death they realised how well Martyn was known. "I'm totally and utterly gobsmacked," Mrs Murray said. "And it seems that he was fearless about life as well because he wasn't frightened of talking about his own death. He actually had discussed and planned his funeral the way he wanted to exit."

She also revealed that Martyn had wanted to have two white horses at his funeral and for everyone to dress in black "with something fabulous", adding: "It's going to be almost theatrical, actually."

Martyn's coffin is carried inside Stockport Town Hall

Following the funeral service, a private cremation and wake will be held afterwards for close friends and family. The family have asked for donations to the Kidscan Children's Cancer Charity, Beechwood Children's Bereavement Service and Beacon Counselling in Martyn’s memory.